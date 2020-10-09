Cypress Capital Group Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $401.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.50 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.44 and its 200-day moving average is $381.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

