Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in VF by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in VF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in VF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

