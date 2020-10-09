Cypress Capital Group Has $792,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $241.12 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $241.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

