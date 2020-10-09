Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $546,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $241.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.