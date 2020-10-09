Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.