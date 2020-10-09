TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.37

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 33528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 682.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

