Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Tenable worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,719,032 shares of company stock valued at $183,442,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

TENB stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

