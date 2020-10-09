Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

