Cypress Capital Group Invests $453,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.85.

Netflix stock opened at $531.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.79. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

