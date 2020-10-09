CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

