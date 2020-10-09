Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $594,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,775 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Target by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,910,000 after acquiring an additional 391,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,234.5% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $163.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.