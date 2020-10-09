Teri L. Witteman Sells 294 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $49,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $193.38 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,417.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.2% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 51.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.