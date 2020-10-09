CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 801.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,531,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,469.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 236,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 221,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

