Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $376,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Cypress Capital Group Invests $453,000 in Netflix, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Invests $453,000 in Netflix, Inc.
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $594,000 in Target Co.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $594,000 in Target Co.
Teri L. Witteman Sells 294 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. Stock
Teri L. Witteman Sells 294 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. Stock
CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report