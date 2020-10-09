Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $376,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.