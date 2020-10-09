Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $210,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

