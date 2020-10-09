CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 10,138 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,417.25 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

