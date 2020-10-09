Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

