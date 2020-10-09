MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $431,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $45,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

