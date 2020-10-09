MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.