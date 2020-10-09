MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $106.06 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

