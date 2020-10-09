First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after buying an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after buying an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.53. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $18,055,023. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

