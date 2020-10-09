MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 529 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 87.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 801.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,036 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

