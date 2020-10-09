PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

