Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,143 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.