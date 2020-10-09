Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $170.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

