Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cummins by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $223.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

