China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CHU stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

