Gradient Investments LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after buying an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,491,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,509,000 after buying an additional 894,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after buying an additional 1,318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

