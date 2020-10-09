Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 689 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares in the company, valued at $593,149,371.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $150,201.36.

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $570,944.85.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $250,283.20.

CorVel stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CorVel by 98.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

