Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $599.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $286.09 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.69.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total transaction of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders have sold 171,882 shares of company stock valued at $103,549,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

