Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $54,760.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

