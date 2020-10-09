Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $341,000 Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $208.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

