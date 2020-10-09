3,990 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

TXN stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

