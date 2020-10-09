Cypress Capital Group Has $504,000 Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NetApp by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

