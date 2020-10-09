475 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.47.

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.