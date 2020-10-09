Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 521 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

SFM stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.