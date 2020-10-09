First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

