Anna Griffin Sells 900 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SMAR opened at $52.79 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

