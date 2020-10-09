1,400 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $237.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.35 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.