Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE COP opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

