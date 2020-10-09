Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

