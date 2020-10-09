Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

