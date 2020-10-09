Cypress Capital Group Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

