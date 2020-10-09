Cypress Capital Group Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.73.
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
