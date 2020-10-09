CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.91 Million in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,526 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $81,488,527. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average is $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

