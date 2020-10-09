Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 348.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 199,794 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

ZBRA stock opened at $279.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

