MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.