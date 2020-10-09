MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.1% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

Shares of NFLX opened at $531.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.57 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

