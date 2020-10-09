Old Port Advisors Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 176.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,635,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

