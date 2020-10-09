Old Port Advisors Sells 613 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,162,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

