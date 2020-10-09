Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 408,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,638,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $177.87 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

